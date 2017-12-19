Abducted Alabama brothers found in North Carolina

The abductors of the four Alabama boys who had been reported missing since Dec.8 have turned themselves in to North Carolina officials, Alabama officials announced Tuesday.
The young brothers—1-year-old Corbin, 4-year-old Alexander, 5-year-old Nicolas and 11-year-old Ian Simmons—have been found and are returning to Alabama, Alabama’s Arab Police Department reported Tuesday on its Facebook page.
The boys’ parents turned themselves in to police in North Carolina, the post says.
The non-custodial parents Karissa Renee Cummings, 29, and Marcus Eugene Simmons turned themselves in to Morganton police on Monday night, WBTV reported.
The brothers are not hurt, the report said.
Cummings is the mother of three of the four boys and Eugene Simmons is the father of all four, the news report said.
Cummings and Eugene Simmons are accused of removing the brothers from their grandmother’s home in Alabama late on Dec. 7 without the grandmother’s knowledge.
The brothers were reported missing on Dec. 8 and authorities believed at the time they might have been headed to North Carolina or Georgia, according to earlier news reports.
The Department of Human Services placed the boy with their grandmother until a custody plan could be arranged.
The Arab Police Department worked with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to find any relatives, specifically in North Carolina, that may have had contact with the children.
Cummings is from Alabama and Eugene Simmons is from North Carolina, Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn told WBTV.
The brothers were described as:
▪ Corbin Simmons: 2 feet tall, about 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
▪ Alexander Simmons: 2 feet, 6 inches tall, about 30 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
▪ Nicolas Simmons: 3 feet, 1 inch tall, about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
▪ Ian Simmons, 4 feet, 5 inches tall, about 86 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
The brothers may have been traveling in a 2003 white Ford Winstar with the license plate 8AJ-1511, according to an alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Community Information Center.
ALEA only shared a photo of Ian in its alert.
