Georgia student takes DNA test, finds out birth brother attends the same college

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

December 19, 2017 10:21 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

For one Kennesaw State student, an early Christmas gift from his adoptive parents led to a huge discovery—that his biological brother attends the very same school.

Kieron Christian Graham, 20, was given an Ancestry.com DNA test kit to help him learn more about his family history. According to the AJC, he was adopted in 1997 when he was 3 months old.

Graham knew his birth mother had another child named “Vincent,” and upon receiving his test results, he found he was a strong match to a 29-year-old man named Vincent Ghant, the newspaper reported.

Graham then found and reached out to Ghant on Facebook and chronicled the events on his Twitter account.

According to 11Alive, the two are planning to spend the holidays together.

