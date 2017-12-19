Georgia student takes DNA test, finds out birth brother attends the same college

For one Kennesaw State student, an early Christmas gift from his adoptive parents led to a huge discovery—that his biological brother attends the very same school.
Kieron Christian Graham, 20, was given an Ancestry.com DNA test kit to help him learn more about his family history. According to the AJC, he was adopted in 1997 when he was 3 months old.
Graham knew his birth mother had another child named “Vincent,” and upon receiving his test results, he found he was a strong match to a 29-year-old man named Vincent Ghant, the newspaper reported.
Graham then found and reached out to Ghant on Facebook and chronicled the events on his Twitter account.
According to 11Alive, the two are planning to spend the holidays together.
Received my DNA results today. Not very many surprises, but still very cool nonetheless! I reached out to a second cousin of mine and we have begun conversing. I’m ecstatic because I’ve never met or talked to anyone I’m biologically related to. Here’s to new adventures! pic.twitter.com/7ub4eUvEVn— kieron (@kc_graham) December 12, 2017
y’all I just found my birth brother. I don’t know what to think. I’m about to go meet him. Turns out we go to the same college and have the same major. I can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/9xbQ9jx3hE— kieron (@kc_graham) December 12, 2017
Update: I met his wife, mother in law and my freaking beautiful niece I never knew existed. What an amazing night. pic.twitter.com/tEkHkau6QU— kieron (@kc_graham) December 13, 2017
I’m meeting my birth mother on Sunday— kieron (@kc_graham) December 13, 2017
Comments