Georgia high school softball players take knee during anthem

A Georgia softball team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem has garnered attention on social media.
A video posted on Facebook Wednesday shows Cedar Grove High School softball players kneeling prior to the first pitch being thrown in their playoff game against Calhoun High School.
The Cedar Grove players kneeling mirrors the actions of many other athletes— across various levels and sports — as a demonstration against the social injustice minorities face.
The NFL has generated backlash from the likes of President Donald Trump and many others who say kneeling during the anthem is disrespectful to the nation, military and law enforcement.
