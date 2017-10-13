Screen grab of Facebook video showing Cedar Grove softball players kneeling during national anthem prior to state playoff game.
Screen grab of Facebook video showing Cedar Grove softball players kneeling during national anthem prior to state playoff game. Special to The Telegraph
Screen grab of Facebook video showing Cedar Grove softball players kneeling during national anthem prior to state playoff game. Special to The Telegraph

Georgia

Georgia high school softball players take knee during anthem

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 13, 2017 10:53 AM

A Georgia softball team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem has garnered attention on social media.

A video posted on Facebook Wednesday shows Cedar Grove High School softball players kneeling prior to the first pitch being thrown in their playoff game against Calhoun High School.

The Cedar Grove players kneeling mirrors the actions of many other athletes— across various levels and sports — as a demonstration against the social injustice minorities face.

The NFL has generated backlash from the likes of President Donald Trump and many others who say kneeling during the anthem is disrespectful to the nation, military and law enforcement.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

    A police car was set on fire at the Georgia Institute of Technology on the night of Monday, September 18, during protests against the fatal police shooting of a student. Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. Protests erupted on the campus Monday night, coinciding with a vigil planned for that night. This video shows a campus police car on fire.

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 0:28

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:01

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

View More Video