Georgia high school softball players take knee during anthem

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

A police car was set on fire at the Georgia Institute of Technology on the night of Monday, September 18, during protests against the fatal police shooting of a student. Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. Protests erupted on the campus Monday night, coinciding with a vigil planned for that night. This video shows a campus police car on fire.