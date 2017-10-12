Columbus mother charged after 2 year old, 5 year old found alone in apartment

A Columbus woman was arrested Wednesday night after her 2-year-old and 5-year-old son were found alone at their Talbotton Road apartment.
Iesha Branae Wiggins, 26, faces one count two counts of reckless conduct. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the 1400 block of Talbotton Road late Wednesday to meet with the Division of Family and Children Services. An individual with the agency told officials that Wiggins’ sons were unsupervised at the residence for about 30 minutes.
She was taken into custody at her residence at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday.
