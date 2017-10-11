Columbus man charged with trafficking in meth and drug with traces of fentanyl

A 37-year-old man who was taken into custody by the Metro Narcotics Task Force was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possessing heroin with traces of the powerful drug fentanyl, Columbus police said Tuesday.
Christopher Reed also faces a charge of possession of drug-related objects and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. Reed was taken into custody at 10:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Greenridge Drive and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, police said three agents observed Reed and realized that he was wanted on outstanding felony warrants with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants included alleged possession of 55 grams of meth with a street value of $5,500 and half gram of heroin with traces of fentanyl with a value of $150.
Five months ago, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an alert regarding synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Distributed in a powder or tablet form, the drug is a schedule I drug used in the same manner as heroin.
