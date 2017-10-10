Georgia

Hundreds share man’s poem honoring Georgia baby found dead in woods

October 10, 2017 4:41 PM

A Georgia father’s poem has gone viral following the tragedy of a 15-day-old Georgia baby being found dead in the woods.

News broke Sunday that Caliyah McNabb’s body was found inside a duffel bag after she had been reported missing from her parent’s home at Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington, Ga on Saturday. The child’s father, Christopher McNabb, was named a person of interest in her death and is in custody, according to The Covington News.

According to WXIA, David Fuller, 49, wrote the poem after hearing of the baby’s death. The station reported Fuller first began writing poetry nearly 20 years ago after his own 6-year-old daughter, Samantha, died of cancer.

“I was only two weeks old,” reads the poem, written in Caliyah’s point of view. “I was sent from heaven to touch your soul. I didn’t have a chance in this cruel world, but now I am Jesus’s little girl.”

The poem was shared more than 300 times as of Tuesday afternoon. The Covington News reported autopsy results are expected Tuesday.

