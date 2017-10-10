Columbus man carjacked at gunpoint while meeting woman from Plenty of Fish dating site

A man was carjacked by three people early Tuesday at Willow Creek Apartments when he met with a woman from the Plenty of Fish dating website, Columbus police said.
Two of the suspects were armed with a gun, but he was able to escape the 1 a.m. incident without injury.
Authorities were called to the Marathon gas station at 3712 Buena Vista Road around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an armed robbery.
The victim told officials he met with a woman from Plenty of Fish, a dating website where she gave the username “TRAPGIRL.” She gave him an address at Willow Creek Apartments that she identified as her home, according to a police report.
When he arrived at the parking lot, he spotted the woman standing near the apartment building at 3700 Buena Vista Road. He was walking toward her when two black men came from around the building and aimed guns at his neck and chest while demanding him to empty his pockets.
They stole his belongs, including his $179 cellphone and the keys to his white 2001 Chevy Malibu. The woman and one of the men drove off in the Chevy, while the third suspect left in a black four-door vehicle, authorities said.
Officials are still trying to identify all three suspects.
One suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 tall black woman with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black bonnet and pink shorts.
Another suspect was described as a 6-foot tall bearded black man dressed in a black short-sleeve shirt and black pants.
The third suspect is a black man who was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt. He has tattoos on his chest and arms, according to the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
