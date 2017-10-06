Richard Gere, other major TV, film stars headline Savannah film festival

Richard Gere headlines a star studded group scheduled to appear at the 20th anniversary of the Savannah film festival.
The Savannah College of Art and Design will screen 131 films during its festival from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. But along with the chance to watch films across a variety of genres, those in attendance could also have a chance to see Gere and other stars receives awards.
Gere, who’s extensive career includes legendary roles in “Pretty Woman” and “An Officer and a Gentleman,” will get the festival’s lifetime achievement award.
Among the other guests who will be honored are: Mariska Hargitay, Ashley Judd and Kyra Sedgwick.
Hargitay is most well known for her starring role on “Law & Order: SVU”, but at the festival her work off the screen has earned her the festival’s humanitarian award.
Judd has played leading roles in movies such as “Double Jeopardy” and “Divergent.”
Sedgwick has appeared in several dozen films and starred for eight seasons on police drama “The Closer.”
For more details on the SCAD Savannah Film Festival visit http://filmfest.scad.edu/ or Savannah Morning News.
