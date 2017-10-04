Columbus man, woman charged after 2-year-old found sleeping near meth, marijuana

A Columbus man and woman were arrested early Wednesday after a 2-year-old boy was found sleeping in a truck near meth and marijuana, according to Columbus police.
Jacqueline Hackney, 28, and Danny Barker, 36, face one count each of possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijauana and reckless conduct. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
A Columbus police officer said she spotted a Ford 150 around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday that had been parked at the Goo Goo Express Car Wash at 4914 Warm Springs Road for several hours. She investigated the vehicle and saw several miscellaneous items in the bed of the truck.
Thinking the vehicle was abandoned, she headed back to her patrol vehicle. She then heard a man’s voice and saw the driver’s window roll up.
She drove across the street and requested backup. After another officer arrived on the scene, they went to examine the vehicle again.
Officers said they found Barker and Hackney in the vehicle with a sleeping 2-year-old. Police said they also located a clear plastic bag containing less than one ounce of marijuana and small plastic bags containing $110 of crystal meth on the ground.
At the time, Barker was wanted on an outstanding warrant. A digital scale was allegedly in Barker’s rear pocket. He faces an additional charge of possession of a drug-related object.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
