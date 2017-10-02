The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children circulated this reconstructed photo of a girl found shot to death in Atlanta on Sept. 21. Her family contacted law enforcement after seeing the photo and identified her as as a 17 -year-old from Columbus.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children circulated this reconstructed photo of a girl found shot to death in Atlanta on Sept. 21. Her family contacted law enforcement after seeing the photo and identified her as as a 17 -year-old from Columbus. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Georgia

Girl found shot to death in Atlanta identified as 17-year-old from Columbus

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 02, 2017 5:05 PM

A young girl found shot to death in a roadway in Atlanta has been identified as a 17-year-old from Columbus, according to law enforcement officials.

The girl’s family recognized a facial reconstruction circulated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and then contacted police to make the identification, according to information contained in a news release.

The body was found in early Sept. 21 in the middle of Hortense Place Northwest near the intersection of Florence Place Northwest. The Atlanta Police Department, with help from the NCMEC, issued a release asking for help identifying the victim, who had been dead for only a few hours. NCMEC posted the information on Facebook, along with the facial reconstruction.

“She was found wearing a long-sleeve black Adidas warm-up jacket, a blue and white striped t-shirt, black denim jeans, multicolored socks, and pink Nike flip flop sandals,” according to the information. “A red flora scarf was found underneath the female and may have been worn over her head.”

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

