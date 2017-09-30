Georgia teacher who used N-word suspended for two days without pay

The teacher who used the N-word in reference to a 9-year-old at Reese Road Leadership Academy was suspended without pay for two days and has been reassigned to a non-classroom position, according to a news release issued by the Muscogee County School District on Friday afternoon.
“Recently a Muscogee County School District teacher used a racial slur in an attempt to explain to a group of elementary school students that this same word should not be tolerated,” according to the release from Superintendent David Lewis’ office. “The teacher’s choice of language, though intended to teach a lesson about racial tolerance, was misguided.”
“In the ensuing days, MCSD put the teacher on notice that we would conduct an investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter,” according to the statement released Friday. “This investigation concluded Tuesday, Sept. 26, with a finding that the teacher had acted inappropriately.”
The teacher was suspended for two days and issued an official letter of reprimand to be placed in her personnel file, according to the letter. That suspension ended Thursday, Sept. 28.
“Our discipline and corrective action also includes cultural competency training for the teacher,” according to the release. “A teacher should never use a racial slur or expletive in the course of teaching students not to use that same word. MCSD does not tolerate the use of racial slurs in any context.”
The incident occurred Sept.1, according to the news release. The girls’ parents, Equisha and Nathan Frazier, have said the teacher responded to something another girl said to her daughter, saying, “At least she didn’t refer to you as a dumb, black (N-word).” The statement was made in the presence of two students, one black and one white, the parents said.
At a Sept. 18 meeting, they urged members of the Muscogee County School board to fire the teacher, whom they said admitted using the N-word in their daughter’s presence. At that meeting, Lewis said the teacher would be dealt with appropriately but that policy prohibits disclosing the discipline.
