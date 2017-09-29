Seth Brandon Spangler
Seth Brandon Spangler GBI
Seth Brandon Spangler GBI

Georgia

Suspect in custody after shootings leave Polk County officer dead, another injured

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 29, 2017 3:28 PM

An arrest was made Friday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect in the shootings that killed a Georgia police detective and injured another officer.

Seth Brandon Spangler is in custody hours after the Polk County shootings took place Friday morning during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. WSB-TV first reported Spangler’s capture at about 3 p.m.

The GBI issued an alert for Spangler, of Cave Springs, Georgia, Friday afternoon.

Details were scare Friday afternoon about two other people potentially involved in the incident. One woman was in custody of authorities while another man remained at-large, CBS-46 Atlanta reported.

Polk County is located about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 0:28

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:01

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

View More Video