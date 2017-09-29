Suspect in custody after shootings leave Polk County officer dead, another injured

An arrest was made Friday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect in the shootings that killed a Georgia police detective and injured another officer.
Seth Brandon Spangler is in custody hours after the Polk County shootings took place Friday morning during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. WSB-TV first reported Spangler’s capture at about 3 p.m.
breaking: just confirmed from law enforcement contact seth spangler captured! @wsbtv— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) September 29, 2017
The GBI issued an alert for Spangler, of Cave Springs, Georgia, Friday afternoon.
Details were scare Friday afternoon about two other people potentially involved in the incident. One woman was in custody of authorities while another man remained at-large, CBS-46 Atlanta reported.
Polk County is located about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta.
A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017
