She beat cancer — twice. Now she’ll help other kids do the same.

A former cancer patient now gets to help children with the same disease as a part of the nursing team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).
According to a Facebook post from CHOA, Montana Brown beat cancer at ages 2 and 15. She always dreamed of growing up to become a pediatric nurse.
Last week, she was able to return to CHOA but this time under very different circumstances. She’ll be working as a nurse in the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center, according to the Facebook post.
The post has been liked over 6,000 times as of Thursday morning and shared over 300 times. Hundreds of supporters commented with well wishes and congratulations on her achievement.
Brown shared the post on her own Facebook page with the caption, “Dreams really do come true if you work hard enough.”
In addition, she posted a message on her page after her first day on the job, according to 11 Alive.
"I'm so overwhelmed with this amazing life that God has chosen to give me. Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream — to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager. It's amazing and crazy and awesome and I'm SO excited to work for such an inspirational organization,” Brown said.
