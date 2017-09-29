Police want to know why a driver crashed into a Taco Bell, killing one, injuring others

Authorities say they believe a man intentionally drove his car into a Swainsboro Taco Bell Thursday, which left one person dead and three others injured.
Oliver Cope was in Emanuel County court Friday morning after being behind the wheel when the deadly crash occurred Thursday afternoon, WTOC.com reported.
Witnesses say the driver went by a Burger King and drove across a four-lane highway before the car went airborne after hitting a curb. The car then smashed through the Taco Bell’s front glass window.
Some people were pinned underneath Cope’s black sports car. Two of the four victims were airlifted to a hospital while another another person died in a hospital, the TV station reported.
Investigators are looking into if there was a link between Cope and Taco Bell employees or customers.
“This looks like an intentional act,” Swainsboro Police Chief Randy Ellison told WTOC. “I don't know what would cause somebody to drive into a restaurant full of people."
Stanley Dunlap
