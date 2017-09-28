Jimmie Jenkins
Georgia man who molested girl almost daily for 3 years also impregnated teens, police say

By Sarah Robinson

September 28, 2017 2:04 PM

A Columbus man accused of molesting a 10-year-old almost every night for about three years told authorities he has impregnated multiple underage girls, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Jimmie Jenkins, who is 45 with a dozen children, faces one count each of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus Police Detective Amanda Hogan said authorities were called to a residence near Blackmon Road on Aug. 24 after a 10-year-old reported that Jenkins had been molesting her every night for about 3 years.

She told police he would sneak into her bedroom in the middle of the night and touch her inappropriately. She said he would sometimes take her into the living room and molest her there.

The victim said she was tired of Jenkins “messing with her” and whispering, “You better be ready tonight,” according to police.

“This child’s interview was so detailed,” Hogan testified. “It was scary, some of the things she said he did to her.”

Hogan said she called Jenkins in for an interview on the Aug. 24, but he gave an excuse as to why he couldn’t meet up. She said she gave him more time, and he continued to make excuses.

Jenkins was interviewed Tuesday afternoon at the Public Safety Center, where authorities said he denied molesting the 10-year-old. He allegedly went on to say that he has a dozen children after impregnating multiple girls as young as 15.

Hogan said she has no further details on those incidents, because it’s outside of the Columbus Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

