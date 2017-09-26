A woman went into labor at a Georgia Target. Luckily, a nurse was there to help

When a Georgia nurse recently went shopping at a Gwinnett County Target, the last thing she probably expected to do was deliver a baby.
That’s exactly what happened when Piedmont Atlanta Hospital labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood encountered fellow shopper Tanya St. Preux.
According to the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Facebook page, when St. Preux went into active labor while shopping, Lockwood helped deliver the 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy at the store's entrance.
“Caris was God-sent and amazing,” St. Preaux said in the post. “She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond.”
The hospital’s Facebook post, which was posted Monday afternoon, went viral with over 5,000 reactions and over 200 shares.
