Middle Georgia residents will receive discounts at World of Coca-Cola in October

If you’ve been wanting to take a trip to Atlanta to visit the World of Coca-Cola, here is your chance.
Starting Sunday, Oct. 1, World of Coca-Cola is extending a special ticket offer to Georgia residents. For $25, residents will receive two general admission tickets, according to a news release. Regular-priced general admission tickets range from $13-$17 each.
In addition to sampling more than 100 beverages from around the world, visitors can explore the new “10 Artists, 10 Bottles” gallery, featuring bottles uniquely designed by Atlanta artists.
To receive the discount, guests should mention that they are a Georgia resident at the ticketing windows. Proof of Georgia residency is required for at least one adult guest per group.
There is a limit of six tickets per Georgia resident. The offer ends Tuesday, Oct. 31 and is not available online.
For more information, call the World of Coca-Cola at (404) 676-5151.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
