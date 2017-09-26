World of Coca-Cola Special to The Telegraph
World of Coca-Cola Special to The Telegraph

Georgia

Middle Georgia residents will receive discounts at World of Coca-Cola in October

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

September 26, 2017 12:45 PM

If you’ve been wanting to take a trip to Atlanta to visit the World of Coca-Cola, here is your chance.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 1, World of Coca-Cola is extending a special ticket offer to Georgia residents. For $25, residents will receive two general admission tickets, according to a news release. Regular-priced general admission tickets range from $13-$17 each.

In addition to sampling more than 100 beverages from around the world, visitors can explore the new “10 Artists, 10 Bottles” gallery, featuring bottles uniquely designed by Atlanta artists.

To receive the discount, guests should mention that they are a Georgia resident at the ticketing windows. Proof of Georgia residency is required for at least one adult guest per group.

There is a limit of six tickets per Georgia resident. The offer ends Tuesday, Oct. 31 and is not available online.

For more information, call the World of Coca-Cola at (404) 676-5151.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 0:28

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:01

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

View More Video