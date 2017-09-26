A Georgia Tech dancer knelt during the anthem. A year later, she went viral

While more than 200 NFL players knelt or locked arms during the national anthem on Sunday in response to President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of such protests, one Georgia Tech dancer went viral after showing solidarity.
Raianna Brown, a member of the Georgia Tech Gold Rush dance team, tweeted out a photo of herself kneeling during the anthem at a game in Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
“Proudest & scariest moment as a yellow-jacket happened at the same time,” she wrote in the now-viral tweet that it has more than 35,000 retweets and 129,000 likes.
Proudest & scariest moment as a yellow-jacket happened at the same time. Thank you @Kaepernick7 for inspiring to #TakeAKnee to take a stand pic.twitter.com/iJVqHEpWx0— Issa Rai (@freeSPIRIT_5678) September 24, 2017
Though the photo was tweeted Saturday, CBS46 reported it was taken during an October game, weeks after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt to peacefully protest police brutality during the 2016 season.
In the photo, Brown is seen kneeling down on one knee on the field as her teammates stand with their hands placed on their hearts. Brown told The Cut that she planned the peaceful protest beforehand.
“I think it was the day before the game, I reached out to my coach and said, ‘I plan on kneeling for the anthem during the game. This is why,’” she told the website. “I sent her an article about the death of Terence Crutcher and gave her all the background and she was really supportive.”
