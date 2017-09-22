Cherokee County horse killed by gunshot, culprit unknown

An award has been offered for the person who shot and killed a Cherokee County horse Friday morning.
The 8-year-old Irish Sport Show Horse was found dead at a Canton boarding facility, the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News reported.
A detective told the newspaper it appeared the horse was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.
A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owners to a person who’s information leads to the shooter’s conviction.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 678-493-6203.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
