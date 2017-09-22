Dougal Waters Getty Images
Cherokee County horse killed by gunshot, culprit unknown

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 22, 2017 4:29 PM

An award has been offered for the person who shot and killed a Cherokee County horse Friday morning.

The 8-year-old Irish Sport Show Horse was found dead at a Canton boarding facility, the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News reported.

A detective told the newspaper it appeared the horse was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owners to a person who’s information leads to the shooter’s conviction.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 678-493-6203.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623

