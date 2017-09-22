This 2006 Telegraph file photo shows restoration work being done on the Brown-Stetson-Sanford House in Milledgeville.
This 2006 Telegraph file photo shows restoration work being done on the Brown-Stetson-Sanford House in Milledgeville. Dylan Wilson The Telegraph
Explore 39 Georgia museums for free Saturday

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 22, 2017 10:13 AM

Georgians have an opportunity to explore museums for free this weekend.

Smithsonian magazine’s annual Museum Day Live! will be held Saturday as museums across the nation offering free admission. There are 39 participating Georgia museums in cities such as Atlanta, Albany, Savannah and even several in Middle Georgia.

Three Milledgeville museums are taking part in the free day: Georgia's Old Governor's Mansion, Sallie Ellis Davis House and The Brown-Stetson-Sanford House of Georgia's Old Capital Museum.

In order to gain free entry at any of the participating museums a ticket must be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

