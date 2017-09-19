More Videos

  • Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

    A police car was set on fire at the Georgia Institute of Technology on the night of Monday, September 18, during protests against the fatal police shooting of a student. Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. Protests erupted on the campus Monday night, coinciding with a vigil planned for that night. This video shows a campus police car on fire.

A police car was set on fire at the Georgia Institute of Technology on the night of Monday, September 18, during protests against the fatal police shooting of a student. Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. Protests erupted on the campus Monday night, coinciding with a vigil planned for that night. This video shows a campus police car on fire. Instagram/dyoo31 via Storyful
A police car was set on fire at the Georgia Institute of Technology on the night of Monday, September 18, during protests against the fatal police shooting of a student. Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. Protests erupted on the campus Monday night, coinciding with a vigil planned for that night. This video shows a campus police car on fire. Instagram/dyoo31 via Storyful

Georgia

GBI identifies officer who shot student at Georgia Tech

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

September 19, 2017 4:12 PM

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Tyler Beck as the Georgia Tech police officer who shot and killed Tech student Scout Schultz Saturday evening on campus.

He had joined the department in May 2016 and was certified by the Georgia Peace Officer and Standards Training Council, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He had reportedly not undergone Crisis Intervention Training, which trains police on how to handle mentally ill individuals in crisis situations.

Chris Stewart, the attorney for the Schultz family, said he commended the patience of the other officers involved in the incident.

Scout Schultz, a 21-year-old senior at Georgia Tech who was the leader of Pride Alliance, was killed by Georgia Tech police Saturday night. The incident was captured on video.

Schultz placed a call to the police department and reported a suspicious person on campus — proceeding to describe himself, the GBI said. He told officers the “suspicious male” had a knife and possibly a gun.

Police surrounded Schultz and tried to get him to drop the knife, while Schultz shouted “Shoot me!” at officers and advanced towards them. One officer eventually shot Schultz in the heart, and he died at Grady Memorial Hospital. A small multitool with the blade still folded was found on the scene. Police found three suicide notes in Schultz’s dorm room.

A peaceful vigil careened into violence Monday evening as protesters assaulted officers and lit a patrol car on fire. Three were arrested, and the Schultz family strongly condemned the violence, as did many Georgia Tech students and student groups. It was unclear how many of the violent protesters, if any, were Georgia Tech students.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

