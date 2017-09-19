GBI identifies officer who shot student at Georgia Tech

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Tyler Beck as the Georgia Tech police officer who shot and killed Tech student Scout Schultz Saturday evening on campus.

He had joined the department in May 2016 and was certified by the Georgia Peace Officer and Standards Training Council, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He had reportedly not undergone Crisis Intervention Training, which trains police on how to handle mentally ill individuals in crisis situations.

Chris Stewart, the attorney for the Schultz family, said he commended the patience of the other officers involved in the incident.

The officer had only a year on duty and no crisis intervention training I commend the patience of the other officers involved #scoutschultz https://t.co/ObK8ywakR8 — L. Chris Stewart Esq (@chrisstewartesq) September 19, 2017

Scout Schultz, a 21-year-old senior at Georgia Tech who was the leader of Pride Alliance, was killed by Georgia Tech police Saturday night. The incident was captured on video.

Schultz placed a call to the police department and reported a suspicious person on campus — proceeding to describe himself, the GBI said. He told officers the “suspicious male” had a knife and possibly a gun.

Police surrounded Schultz and tried to get him to drop the knife, while Schultz shouted “Shoot me!” at officers and advanced towards them. One officer eventually shot Schultz in the heart, and he died at Grady Memorial Hospital. A small multitool with the blade still folded was found on the scene. Police found three suicide notes in Schultz’s dorm room.

A peaceful vigil careened into violence Monday evening as protesters assaulted officers and lit a patrol car on fire. Three were arrested, and the Schultz family strongly condemned the violence, as did many Georgia Tech students and student groups. It was unclear how many of the violent protesters, if any, were Georgia Tech students.