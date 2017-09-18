Parents of slain Georgia Tech student want to know: was lethal force necessary?

More Videos 1:15 Man found dead from possible heroin overdose Pause 2:19 'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:51 Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence 1:03 Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of 1:48 Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:55 Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand 1:30 Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university's Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to "drop the knife," as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts "shoot me." He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

