Parents of slain Georgia Tech student want to know: was lethal force necessary?

More Videos

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 1:15

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose

Pause
'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says 2:19

'Doesn't take much to ignite violence,' sheriff says

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:55

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence 1:51

Former Macon mayor denounces gun violence

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of 1:03

Renovation project turns school building into something to be proud of

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 1:48

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand 1:55

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand

Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation 1:30

Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation

  • The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

    A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful
A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

Georgia

Parents of slain Georgia Tech student want to know: was lethal force necessary?

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 18, 2017 4:01 PM

The parents of a Georgia Institute of Technology student who was fatally shot by campus police want to know why their child was killed.

Scout Schultz was barefooted near some dorms, wielding a multi-use utility tool that did not have the knife blade extended, when police confronted them, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Someone had called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. to report a person with a weapon.

The 21-year-old from Lilburn was “barefooted and ‘disoriented’ in the middle of a ‘mental breakdown’” attorney L. Chris Stewart, who is representing Schultz’s family, said to media outlets at a news conference Monday.

A video of the incident, near a parking deck on Eighth Street, shows officers yelled at Schultz to put the knife down.

“Come on man, let’s drop the knife,” an officer said to Schultz with his gun drawn. “Nobody wants to hurt you.”

The officers asked what Schultz’s name was, but his response was inaudible.

“It does matter,” an officer said.

Schultz kept walking toward an officer, and the officer shot Schultz in the heart.

Campus police officers do not carry stun guns, but they do carry pepper spray, the AJC reported.

Schultz, a computer engineering major, died at an Atlanta hospital a half hour later, CNN reported.

Schultz is non-binary, meaning they don’t ascribe to the male/female paradigm. “They” is among accepted pronouns for non-binary people.

Schultz also was president of Pride Alliance, the school’s LGBTQ club.

Stewart, who has represented families of other people who were shot and killed by police, such as Alton Sterling and Walter Scott, contended at the news conference that police “overreacted” by shooting Schultz.

He also alleged the school was forcing a narrative that Schultz was a “knife-wielding threat,” CNN reported.

"Why did you have to shoot? That's the question. That's the only question that matters now," Schultz's father, Bill Schultz, said at Monday’s news conference. "Whatever happened shouldn't have ended in a death."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The Pride Alliance organized a vigil for Schultz which is set for 8 p.m. Monday at the Georgia Tech Campanile.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

View More Video