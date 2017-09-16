More Videos

  'I am in shock' after Irma damage to historic neighborhood

    Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017.

Georgia

President Trump frees up Irma relief money for Georgia, declares major disaster

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 16, 2017 3:35 PM

Some Georgia residents can now apply for federal disaster assistance following Tropical Storm Irma.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that President Donald Trump’s major disaster deceleration clears the way for state and local governments to begin receiving money for recovery efforts. Also, residents in Camden, Chatham and Glynn counties can seek assistance with temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to pay for uninsured property damage, and for other programs, a news release said.

Some nonprofit organizations can also apply for disaster relief.

For more information go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

