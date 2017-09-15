More Videos

Georgia

Georgia woman mad over Irma power outage tosses drink in face of utility worker

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 15, 2017 12:22 PM

A hotheaded Georgia woman took her frustration out over not having power at home by tossing a drink into the face of man working to restore electricity.

Covington City Manager Leigh Anne Knight posted a message on Facebook detailing the incident she says took place outside a Taco Bell Wednesday. The lineman was walking out of the fast food restaurant when a woman threw a drink into his face, The Covington News reported.

She told him he should not be eating while her home’s power was out, according to Knight’s post.

Knight said this utility worker, like many others in the state, were working 16 hour days this week following Tropical Storm Irma.

“I just don't really understand people today,” Knight wrote on Facebook. “Exactly what did you expect to accomplish when you threw your drink in the lineman's face while he was getting the first meal he had since breakfast at 5pm today...was that supposed to make him rush to your home and reconnect your service...how'd that work out for you?”

I just don't really understand people today...exactly what did you expect to accomplish when you threw your drink in the...

Posted by Leigh Anne Patrick Knight on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

