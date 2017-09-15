Atlanta to build city’s largest park as $32 million invested into historic neighborhoods

Historic Atlanta neighborhoods will receive an infusion of $32 million thanks to the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
The money for westside neighborhoods was dedicated at a ceremony attended by 1,500 residents, a news release said.
Mayor Kasim Reed announced $15 million from the city will go toward building the largest park in Atlanta that will connect the Atlanta BeltLine.
westside Park at Bellwood Quarry will include 300-acres of greenspace and a reservoir that caan supply of up 30 days of water for people living in the westside.
The latest donations brings the total up to $30 million given to Westside projects and programs by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. This $15 million will be used for the Westside Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, which supports community organizations involved in the revitalization of neighborhoods that include Vine City, Castleberry Hill and others.
“I am thankful to Arthur Blank for his ongoing commitment to our city, and for being an exemplary partner as we work to build equity and inclusion in our westside neighborhoods,” Reed said in the release.
Atlanta is also giving $1 million for a theatre program and another $1 million for westside Works, which in recent years has helped more than 400 residents find jobs earning a living wage.
