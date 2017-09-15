Shaquille O’Neal visited the Lawrenceville Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, to film a public service announcement.
Shaquille O’Neal visited the Lawrenceville Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, to film a public service announcement. Lawrenceville Police Department
Georgia

Lawrenceville police meet Shaquille O’Neal during break from Irma recovery

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 15, 2017 9:57 AM

Officers with the Lawrenceville Police Department were visited this week by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal spent Wednesday in Lawrenceville filming a public service announcement about distracted driving. The Lawrenceville Police Facebook page posted a photo of the TNT NBA analyst posing with a group of officers.

Shaquille O'Neal was at Lawrenceville PD today filming a PSA on distracted driving. After a very long few days of responding to Hurricane Irma emergency calls, it was a nice quick break for a photo.

Posted by Lawrenceville Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

O’Neal, who has a home in Georgia, was sworn in in December as a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy.

During his career in the NBA, O’Neal won four NBA championships and was a 15-time all-star. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

