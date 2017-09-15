Lawrenceville police meet Shaquille O’Neal during break from Irma recovery

Officers with the Lawrenceville Police Department were visited this week by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.
O’Neal spent Wednesday in Lawrenceville filming a public service announcement about distracted driving. The Lawrenceville Police Facebook page posted a photo of the TNT NBA analyst posing with a group of officers.
Shaquille O'Neal was at Lawrenceville PD today filming a PSA on distracted driving. After a very long few days of responding to Hurricane Irma emergency calls, it was a nice quick break for a photo.Posted by Lawrenceville Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2017
O’Neal, who has a home in Georgia, was sworn in in December as a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy.
During his career in the NBA, O’Neal won four NBA championships and was a 15-time all-star. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
