Trump declares federal state of emergency for Georgia

President Donald Trump declared a federal state of emergency in Georgia in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.
The president’s declaration specifically mentions the 30 counties where Gov. Nathan Deal issued emergency orders on Thursday. That federal list could expand after the Georgia governor added 64 more counties to his state of emergency list on Friday afternoon.
The federal state of emergency order frees up additional money and resources that can be used for recovery efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security will help coordinate relief efforts in the state, according to a media release.
“This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency may inflict on the local population, and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures,” the release said.
The 30 counties listed in Trump’s declaration are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, and Ware.
Trump also declared a federal state of emergency in Florida.
