Beyond Florida, Irma an unpredictable threat to Southeast

Benny's bar is boarded up ahead of Hurricane Irma's possible impact on the Georgia Coast, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in Tybee Island, Ga. Georgia’s governor on Thursday ordered nearly 540,000 coastal residents to evacuate inland ahead of Hurricane Irma as authorities warned the storm had the potential to strike as a major hurricane, something the Georgia coast hasn’t seen in more than a century. Savannah Morning News via AP Dash Coleman