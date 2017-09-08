Jone Yoon boards up his beach souvenir shop ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. South Florida officials are expanding evacuation orders as Hurricane Irma approaches, telling more than a half-million people to seek safety inland.
The Latest: Jam-packed roads as Floridians flee Irma

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 7:26 AM

On Thursday afternoon the steeple was put in place on the Historic New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Ormond Beach, which is on Florida's Atlantic Coast near Daytona Beach.

The steeple now has eight stainless steel rods to withstand 130 mph. Previously it had four rods, all of which were rusted through when Hurricane Matthew tore it off the roof last October.

Rev. Phyllis Rose Brown says the steeple will be tested again, but "if it will withstand the forces coming now, we know we've got a good steeple."

  • Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

    Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

