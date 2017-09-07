Father and son arrested after video captures brawl at Alabama-FSU game

An Alabama father and son were arrested and charged with battery after getting into a brawl at the Florida State-Alabama in Atlanta Saturday.
WSB-TV reported that police arrested Charles Kraver and his son Charles Kraver Jr.
We've just obtained the mug shots of the two men arrested in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium fight over the weekend. This is Charles Kraver... pic.twitter.com/p9f1cpKeO0— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 6, 2017
And his son Charles Kraver, Jr. They're facing multiple battery charges. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8BdkAorX4W— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 6, 2017
WSB reported that the fight broke out after one fan said another grabbed her by the back and slammed her head to the ground. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The video shows a crowd of fans, most wearing FSU red, pointing and shouting at the two surrounded men. The son lunges forward at members of the crowd, who push him away. A few seconds later, he throws at least two punches at a man before a full blown fight breaks out.
“Get them outta here!,” one spectator shouts. As the two leave about half a minute later, a man can be heard sarcastically cheering for Alabama.
The full video can be seen below. (Warning: harsh language and the nature of the fight means this may not be suitable for everyone).
A seperate, shorter video from Barstool FSU shows the fight spilling over into the stadium corridors.
Alabama has the classiest fans in sports pic.twitter.com/2tko8WSCjo— BarstoolFSU (@FSU_Barstool) September 4, 2017
The game ended with a 24-7 Alabama win.
Comments