Father and son arrested after video captures brawl at Alabama-FSU game

More Videos 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever Pause 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands An Alabama father and son were arrested and charged with battery after getting into a brawl at the Florida State-Alabama game this weekend in Atlanta. An Alabama father and son were arrested and charged with battery after getting into a brawl at the Florida State-Alabama game this weekend in Atlanta. Twitter: @Phil_provost92 Edited by Eric Garland - McClatchy Video Team

An Alabama father and son were arrested and charged with battery after getting into a brawl at the Florida State-Alabama game this weekend in Atlanta. Twitter: @Phil_provost92 Edited by Eric Garland - McClatchy Video Team