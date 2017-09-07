Nearly 540,000 ordered to flee Georgia coast ahead of Irma

More Videos 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm Pause 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:01 Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:18 I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. Caitlin Healy McClatchy

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. Caitlin Healy McClatchy