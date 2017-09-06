Gov. Deal issues state of emergency for 6 coastal Georgia counties

A state of emergency was issued Wednesday afternoon for six coastal Georgia counties ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties are included in the declaration.

“I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” Gov. Nathan Deal wrote in an emailed statement. "This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared."