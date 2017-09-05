‘Prepare now’ for Hurricane Irma, Georgia insurance commissioner warns

More Videos 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma Pause 1:57 Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 4:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 1:05 Mitchell shook off rust in first game back with Mercer 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma A WP-3D Orion aircraft made the first hurricane hunter pass through Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 3, getting a first hand look at the storm as it edges toward the Caribbean. A WP-3D Orion aircraft made the first hurricane hunter pass through Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 3, getting a first hand look at the storm as it edges toward the Caribbean. Twitter/Lt Rob Mitchell NOAA via Storyful

