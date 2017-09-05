Georgia

ONE Musicfest holds forum featuring Atlanta mayor candidates

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 8:21 AM

ATLANTA

Organizers of the ONE Musicfest are holding a forum featuring Atlanta mayor candidates.

Rapper Killer Mike, talk show host Shelley Wynter and educator Joycelyn Wilson will be moderating the event Tuesday evening at Morehouse College. Candidates in attendance will include Cathy Woolard, Ceaser Mitchell, John Eaves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, Vincent Fort, Michael Sterling and Peter Aman.

Festival founder Jason "J'' Carter says the forum will serve the city of Atlanta with a chance for the community to meet with candidates.

The ONE Musicfest is a one-day festival that will take place Saturday at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood. The festival focuses on providing urban music festival featuring a diverse range of performers from classic to next generation hip-hop, soulful R&B and alternative rock.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’
Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia
Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 4:02

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

View More Video