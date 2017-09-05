2 children drown at Georgia lake

Authorities say two children have drowned in a Georgia lake.
Troup County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith tells local news outlets the boy and girl, both younger than 12, were swimming around 4 p.m. Sunday at Earl Cook Beach on West Point Lake when they went under.
Troup County is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
Smith says divers recovered the children's bodies from the lake around 7:30 p.m. He says the children, whose names haven't been released, were from the Atlanta area and were visiting the lake with family.
Further details haven't been released. The Sheriff's Office says it shares its condolences with the family.
