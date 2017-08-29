‘It’s about time,’ Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says of statue in his honor

The daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. stood beside her father’s newly unveiled statue Monday, just a few blocks from where he grew up, handing out hugs and telling each well-wisher: “It’s about time.”
The statue paying tribute to King made its public debut Monday on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of about 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.
The sculpture’s installation comes more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project.
