‘It’s about time,’ Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says of statue in his honor

More Videos

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia 1:11

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

  • Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

    A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP
A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP

Georgia

‘It’s about time,’ Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says of statue in his honor

Staff report

August 29, 2017 11:38 AM

Atlanta

The daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. stood beside her father’s newly unveiled statue Monday, just a few blocks from where he grew up, handing out hugs and telling each well-wisher: “It’s about time.”

The statue paying tribute to King made its public debut Monday on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of about 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.

The sculpture’s installation comes more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

View More Video