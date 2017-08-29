‘It’s about time,’ Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says of statue in his honor

More Videos 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia 2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:11 Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP

