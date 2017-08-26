Georgia

Dove season opens Sept. 2

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 9:48 AM

ATLANTA

Hunters get ready: Georgia's dove hunting season opens Sept. 2.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division said Wednesday there are more than 50 public dove fields in the state, including opportunities on private land made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Voluntary Public Access/Habitat Incentive Program.

The official 2017-2018 dove seasons are Sept. 2-17, Oct. 14-Nov. 2 and Nov. 23 - Jan. 15.

Shooting hours are from noon until sunset on opening day and one-half hour before sunrise to sunset for the remainder of the season.

The daily bag limit is 15 doves per hunter.

Dove hunters 16 years old and older must have a Georgia hunting license and a Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp.

For more information on dove hunting in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/regulations .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 4:02

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids
Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people
Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

View More Video