Georgia

Georgia lawmaker running for governor resigns House seat

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 8:16 PM

ATLANTA

There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives as Democratic state Rep. Stacey Abrams has resigned to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

In a letter dated Tuesday and delivered to Gov. Nathan Deal, Abrams said her resignation was effective Friday.

Abrams thanked her constituents "for placing their faith in me for 11 years." But she noted that they would be best served "by a representative focused wholly on their needs."

Abrams has represented the Atlanta-based House District 89 since 2006. She faces state Rep. Stacey Evans in next year's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Four Republicans are also in the gubernatorial race: Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state Sens. Hunter Hill and Michael Williams.

