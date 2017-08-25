Act of kindness at Georgia Walmart goes viral on social media

A picture of an Evans, Ga. Walmart employee getting onto the floor to help an elderly woman went viral on social media Thursday evening.
Brittany McKee said she and her husband were walking through the store when they noticed a woman passed out on the floor.
“Being a registered nurse, my first instinct was of course to stop, assess, and be there to help,” McKee wrote in her Facebook post.
The woman was conscious, but said she felt fizzy and was taking blood thinners. McKee stayed with the woman, along with the woman’s daughter and Walmart employees, until an ambulance came.
But before she was taken to the hospital, McKee snapped a photo of a Walmart employee named Jason sitting on the ground and letting the woman lean against him.
“I don't know his last name, but this man, no questions asked got down on the floor with this woman and supported her back so she could lean against him. He literally got down on the floor to serve her, not because he was asked to do it, he wasn't, but because he wanted to,” she wrote.
The man, later identified as a manager named Jason Lewis, sat with the woman for nearly thirty minutes and talked with her, reported WRDW. At some point, another man came by, knelt down and prayed for the woman, McKee said.
McKee wrote that situations like this are what real life is about, not division and hatred.
“What I experienced today was love, kindness, and serving. We are human beings, each and every one of us regardless of how much pigmentation our skin has or doesn't have,” she wrote. “The media lately shows our country divided, filled with hate and racial tension, but this right here was one human being loving and serving another without condition of race or obligation.”
