‘Tamir gone. They shot my daddy.’ Pregnant woman says man killed in front of 3 kids

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed. Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

