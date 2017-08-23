Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Teletha Perry, the mother of three of Tamir Harris' children, said she was in an eight-year relationship with him when he was killed. She said it’s her love for their children and her determination to get them through the pain of his death that keeps her going. Two of Perry’s children witnessed the shooting. She said it broke her heart to hear her 2-year-old tell her, “Tamir gone. They shot my daddy.” “My whole world went down,” said Perry, who is four months pregnant with the victim’s child. “It hurts me to my soul, and I don’t think nobody will ever feel the pain that I feel.”