Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

    Tamir Harris' mother Kawanna Harris, his sister Quartesha Harris, and his sister Shakeyla Harris remember him during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Tamir Harris' mother Kawanna Harris, his sister Quartesha Harris, and his sister Shakeyla Harris remember him during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

Teletha Perry, the mother of three of Tamir Harris' children, said she was in an eight-year relationship with him when he was killed. She said it’s her love for their children and her determination to get them through the pain of his death that keeps her going. Two of Perry’s children witnessed the shooting. She said it broke her heart to hear her 2-year-old tell her, “Tamir gone. They shot my daddy.” “My whole world went down,” said Perry, who is four months pregnant with the victim’s child. “It hurts me to my soul, and I don’t think nobody will ever feel the pain that I feel.”

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed.

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

Gwinnett County Police found the bodies of four young children and their father in a home outside Atlanta, Georgia after responding to a call on Thursday morning. Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that the children's mother was "quickly taken into custody." Police said a fifth child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

Their disabilities meant Whitewater Express guides had to piggyback them up 65 steps to reach the top of the 70-foot tower, but ORee Crittenden of Columbus and Kristine Newbold of Pittsview went from their wheelchairs to zip-lining across the Chattahoochee River on the Blue Heron course Monday.