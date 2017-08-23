Sewer spill into Georgia creek contained

Nearly four million gallons of raw sewage that spilled into a Georgia creek has been contained.
DeKalb County officials say the spill happened last week along a tributary to Nancy Creek Basin in Brookhaven. County inspectors discovered that a 10-inch diameter pipe, compromised by soil erosion, caused the spill that was initially reported Aug. 17 by the county to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
Crews worked Tuesday to replace the broken line that led to the spill.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Scott Towler, DeKalb's watershed director, says because it's a major spill, on-stream monitoring will be conducted for the next year.
In addition, the county has issued an emergency order to inspect all pipes in the basin as a precaution.
