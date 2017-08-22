Atlanta United players help wife pull off surprise gender reveal

When Melbourne, Australia-native Daniel Pop first moved to Atlanta to be with his now-wife, Loredana, there was only one thing missing.
“When we got married, he always said he didn’t feel at home in Atlanta because there was no soccer team,” Loredana said. “But since Atlanta United came on the stage he’s just been blown away.”
Pop is now a huge fan of the soccer club, so when they found out they were expecting children, his wife wanted to solicit the team’s help to plan a surprise gender reveal. To her surprise, they agreed.
When Pop’s favorite players Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez kicked two soccer balls, two pink clouds emerged, signaling the couple will give birth to twin girls.
“I had absolutely no idea,” Pop told the team. “At one point I thought it was boys, then I thought it was girls. She did a good job confusing me. The crazy thing is we wanted twins. We prayed about having twins and our prayers were answered.”
The couple told the team they’ll be giving Emmanuela and Daniella, or Emma and Ella for short, season tickets as soon as they’re old enough to go to games.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
