Georgia

Police: 3-year-old found wandering outside Atlanta apartment

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:12 AM

ATLANTA

Police say a toddler is safe after being found wandering around a Georgia apartment complex.

Atlanta Police Lt. A.B. Jackson tells local media that police were called to the Arbor Gates Apartments early Tuesday in the Buckhead neighborhood where a 3-year-old was seen walking alone.

While police searched for the child's parents, they found an apartment with an open door. A man inside asleep turned out to be the child's father. The mother was in Stone Mountain.

EMS responded to check out the child, who was asleep when they arrived.

Jackson says the case is under investigation. Charges are possible, and the Department of Family and Children Services may be involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant 2:13

Woman says Columbus pastor paid for two abortions after getting her pregnant
Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 0:30

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

View More Video