Police: 3-year-old found wandering outside Atlanta apartment

Police say a toddler is safe after being found wandering around a Georgia apartment complex.
Atlanta Police Lt. A.B. Jackson tells local media that police were called to the Arbor Gates Apartments early Tuesday in the Buckhead neighborhood where a 3-year-old was seen walking alone.
While police searched for the child's parents, they found an apartment with an open door. A man inside asleep turned out to be the child's father. The mother was in Stone Mountain.
EMS responded to check out the child, who was asleep when they arrived.
Jackson says the case is under investigation. Charges are possible, and the Department of Family and Children Services may be involved.
Comments