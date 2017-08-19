Georgia

Atlanta marches practice King's strategy of peaceful protest

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 8:17 PM

ATLANTA

A diverse crowd of several hundred people marched from downtown Atlanta to the home of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in protest of white supremacists and other hate groups surfacing across America.

Organizers urged marchers on Saturday to practice King's values and make sure there was no violence.

A woman was killed and 19 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, last week after a car plowed into counter-demonstrators at a white nationalist rally.

In Atlanta, Meredith Dubé brought her two daughters, 2-year-old Willow Dubé and 12-year-old Rai Chin, 12.

Dubé is white and her daughters are mixed-race. The 31-year-old says she's taking her daughters to rallies because she thinks it's essential to show children at an early age that love is more powerful than hate.

