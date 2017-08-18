Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter hits birthday milestone

Former First Lady and Georgia native, Rosalynn Carter, turns 90 years young Friday.
Rosalynn remarked in an interview this month with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she thought turning 50-years-old was bad, but soon realized there was much left to accomplish in her later years.
“I’ve had a great life,” she said in the interview. “I’ve watched my family grow, I’ve traveled around the world and I’ve had a chance to contribute some, I think.”
So what are Rosalynn’s plans for her birthday that will be spent with her husband of 71 years?
“I haven’t thought of anything, except that I’m going to be at home, and that’s exciting,” she told ajc.com.
Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter, 92, grew up in Plains and have lived in the same house in their hometown since 1961.
The couple remains strongly involved in humanitarian efforts, including helping build thousands of homes for Habitat for Humanity through the Carter Work Project.
Earlier this year Georgia Tech awarded them the 2017 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage.
“For more than four decades, the Carters have worked tirelessly to improve global health and human rights, as well, as to promote democracy in more than 65 countries throughout the world,” Georgia Tech President G.P. Peterson said. “Looking beyond the safe and the convenient, they have traveled to dangerous places, and fearlessly confronted injustice.”
