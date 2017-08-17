Georgia college student injured in fall from zip line

A college student in Georgia is recovering after falling from a portable zip line during an event on campus.
Columbus State University relations director Greg Hudgison tells the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that Ambria Morris was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon with unspecified injuries to her arm. The sophomore nursing student's family says she is doing well, and was conscious and responsive the entire time.
The portable zip line was on campus as part of the school's Cougar Kickoff event. Hudgison says it is not yet clear what caused the fall, and that campus police are investigating. He says CSU has used the zip line company before without incident.
The zip line was closed for the rest of the day.
