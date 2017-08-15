First 10,000 guests will receive free eclipse glasses at massive UGA viewing party

Are you still looking for a place to view next week’s total solar eclipse? The University of Georgia has you covered.
The university, which is in position to view a 99.1 percent blackout, will open the gates of Sanford Stadium on Aug. 21 for a viewing party between the hedges. The first 10,000 guests will receive a free pair of glasses specially designed to view solar eclipses, according to a news release.
Other door prizes include a football signed by Kirby Smart and basketballs signed by Mark Fox and women’s Joni Taylor. Those without eclipse glasses will be able to view the eclipse on the jumbotron, as regular sunglasses and other dark lenses are not recommended for viewing.
“The United States hasn't seen a total solar eclipse like this in nearly 100 years, and we won't see anything like it again in Georgia for decades,” said John Knox, professor of geography at UGA and lead organizer of the event. “The moon will block about 99.1 percent of the sun here in Athens when the eclipse reaches peak darkness at 2:38 p.m., so the views from the stadium are going to be pretty spectacular.”
The free event is open to the public and will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said the event will go on even if the sky is cloudy.
