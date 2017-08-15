FBI, Savannah police offer $15K reward for help finding bank robber

The FBI and Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department are searching for a man accused of two bank robberies in Savannah over the past few weeks.
A press release said a black male armed with a handgun left a Wells Fargo Bank on July 25 with an undisclosed amount of money after demanding money from two separate tellers and pointing his gun at them.
The same man was seen again at the Wells Fargo on Aug. 8 with a dark semi-auto handgun. After demanding money and again pointing his weapon, he jumped on top of the teller counter and waved a second handgun before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, the press release said.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. Police say he is slender build and was last seen wearing a hat, a partial facial cover and blue latex gloves.
A combined reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Savannah-Chatham at (912) 234-2020, FBI Savannah Office at (912) 790-3100 or FBI Atlanta at (404) 679-9000.
Calls can remain anonymous.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments