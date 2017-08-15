Georgia woman's body found under bridge

Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found under a bridge.
Cortney Morrison with the Newton County Sheriff's Office tells WSB-TV that 27-year-old Kelly Marshall's body was found on Saturday by kayakers under a bridge along the Yellow River. A cause of death isn't yet known.
Marshall's stepfather, Joseph Rayson, tells WSB-TV that Marshall was last seen Friday night with her boyfriend.
Morrison says Marshall's boyfriend hasn't been called a suspect or a person of interest. He's currently at the Walton County Jail on charges related to a police chase.
Marshall's body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
Marshall had two young children and didn't live far from the Yellow River.
Comments